GEICO Renews Sponsorship of Turner’s eLeague

GEICO has renewed its sponsorship of Turner’s eLeague video gaming platform, which is kicking off 2017 with a Street Fighter V competition.

As the official auto and home insurance provider for eLeague, GEICO will have marketing activities on TV, digital streaming platforms, social media and on-site competitions.

“The esports community just spills over with energy, enthusiasm and excitement and we’re very happy to be part of it," said Bill Brower, GEICO assistant VP of marketing. “We know this is a great opportunity for us to connect with a unique audience, and we felt welcome from day one. It’s a real pleasure for GEICO to partner with eLeague in this new dynamic world.”

The GEICO brand will also be promoted across eLeague media assets including eLeague.com, the league’s social media channels, on TBS, as well as Twitch and YouTube, eLeague’s digital distribution partners for live event coverage and on-demand content.

“As a long-time supporter of esports, GEICO has been a brand that uniquely understands how to foster community around the excitement of the competition,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of sales at Turner Sports. “We are thrilled to have them back for a second year of eLeague, as we expand into new gaming genres, starting with the Street Fighter Invitational, and tap into new groups of passionate esports enthusiasts.”

eLeagues latest competition kicked off last week with preliminaries for the first-ever eLeague Street Fighter V Invitational. The 24 Street Fighter V players who advance from the preliminaries will compete in the regular season, with six players competing each week.

Live coverage of each group’s quarterfinals will be presented each Friday via Twitch and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with each group’s semifinals and final airing on TBS at 10 p.m. Coverage of the semifinals and final will also be available on Twitch and YouTube.