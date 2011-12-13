GBTV to Launch Reality Show
Glenn Beck's online video network GBTV Tuesday announced it
is launching its first reality show, Independence
U.S.A.
The series follows Frank Belcastro as he tries to prepare
his unwillingly family for a life "off the grid" in case of total economic collapse
or devastating natural disaster by building a car that runs on wood, learning
to hunt and making his own alcohol for barter, for example.
Independence, U.S. A.
premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and will air weekly. The series is produced by
GBTV and The WorkShop, L.L.C.
In addition to Beck's eponymous two-hour show, GBTV airs the
comedy news show B.S. of A. and last
month signed a deal with production company Icebox to develop an animated series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.