GBTV to Launch Reality Show

Glenn Beck's online video network GBTV Tuesday announced it

is launching its first reality show, Independence

U.S.A.

The series follows Frank Belcastro as he tries to prepare

his unwillingly family for a life "off the grid" in case of total economic collapse

or devastating natural disaster by building a car that runs on wood, learning

to hunt and making his own alcohol for barter, for example.

Independence, U.S. A.

premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and will air weekly. The series is produced by

GBTV and The WorkShop, L.L.C.

In addition to Beck's eponymous two-hour show, GBTV airs the

comedy news show B.S. of A. and last

month signed a deal with production company Icebox to develop an animated series.