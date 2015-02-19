Gayle King, Charlie Rose Sign New Deals With CBS News

CBS This Morning coanchors Charlie Rose and Gayle King will remain with the morning show for the foreseeable future, signing new contracts, B&C has learned.

King and Rose were brought to CBS This Morning in 2011 as part of an overhaul of the network’s morning program, along with Norah O’Donnell.

“We absolutely blew up the whole thing,” said Chris Licht, CBS News VP and executive producer of the program at B&C’s Business of Live TV Summit last fall. Compared to its morning show competition Today and Good Morning America, which typically go with lighter fare, CBS This Morning has opted for more newsy alternative.

While Today and GMA tussle for the morning show lead, CBS This Morning has been in third place in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 news demo. For the week of Feb. 2, the most recent period where ratings are available, CBS This Morning averaged 3.36 million total viewers and 1.12 million adults 25-54 viewers.

However, CBS This Morning has been the only one to show growth year-over-year, rising 6% among total viewers with 3.3 million; GMA has averaged 5.5 million and Today has averaged 4.9 million. All three are down among the news demo.

