Gawker's Denton to Appear on 'The View'

The View has made a last-minute scheduling change, adding Gawker Media founder Nick Denton to the guest list for its March 24 edition, joining former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson.

Gawker and Denton are subjects in a high-profile lawsuit by pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, who sued the news outlet for invasion of privacy over a video it posted showing him having sex with the wife of a former friend.

The jury awarded $140 million to Hogan, who pointed that out in an interview with ABC News following the victory.

Hogan appeared on The View Wednesday (March 23), joined by his attorney, David Houston.