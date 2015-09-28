Gaumont Reorganizes Television Divisions, Katie O’Connell Out

Gaumont has consolidated its global television divisions under the new banner Gaumont Television, the company announced Sept. 28.

Under the reorganization, CEO Katie O’Connell is exiting as Gene Stein (pictured) assumes the role of president, Gaumont Television U.S.

Stein, who previously was CEO of Sonar Entertainment, will oversee global operations in the U.S.

“Gene is the perfect person to lead our U.S. operations as we head into the next phase of our global growth,“ said Christophe Riandee, vice CEO of Gaumont.

Additional appointments under the restructure include: Isabelle Degeorges, as head of French-language productions; Elizabeth Dreyer as Head of European co-productions; Pierre Belaïsch as president of animation; and Erik Pack, as president of international distribution.

Gaumont Television titles include the recently canceled Hannibal, Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, Narcos and F Is for Family.

The company's global television units previously consisted of Gaumont International Television, Gaumont Television Europe and Gaumont Animation.