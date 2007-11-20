Gates Named President, GM of Discovery Commerce

Discovery Communications named Patrick Gates president and general manager of Discovery Commerce, the company’s video, licensing and direct-to-consumer sales division.

Gates had been interim president and GM.

"Patrick has provided steady leadership to the commerce business during a critical time" said Mark Hollinger, president of global business and operations for Discovery Communications. "His experience and business acumen have already delivered for Discovery in his role as [executive vice president] and interim president, and I look forward to working with him at the helm to develop new ways to drive growth and profitability."

Gates will report to Hollinger in his (now official) role as president and GM.