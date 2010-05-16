Gaspin: "We're Going to Try to Rebuild NBC"

Upfront

NBC has picked up a hefty total of 14 new shows -- the majority of

them dramas -- for

the 2010-11 season, a swing-for-the-fences

schedule that executives hope will spring them from the fourth-place

ratings basement. (See related: Upfronts2010: NBC Orders 14 New Shows, Keeps Thursday as Single Night of Comedy

)

It's a strategy that stands in stark contrast to a

year-ago when NBC gave the 10 p.m. hour to Jay Leno in an ultimately

failed

attempt to remake the burdensome economics of primetime television.

"We

probably went a little too far last year with trying to change the model

all at

once," NBC Universal Television Entertainment Chairman Jeff Gaspin told B&C.

Consequently,

the network has spent at least 30% more on development for the 2010-11

season

in a back-to-basics approach that emphasis big-ticket drama at 10 p.m.

"We're

going to try to rebuild NBC," says Gaspin. "We will always look at the

model

that we're working within and make decisions accordingly. But at least

this

year we are definitely focused on rebuilding with high quality scripted

content."

Monday will

be pegged for action/adventure with Chuck

in the 8 p.m. lead-off slot followed by The

Event and Jerry Bruckheimer's Chase.

The Biggest Loser and Parenthood will stay put on Tuesday.

J.J. Abrams Undercovers will anchor

Wednesday nights followed by Law &

Order: SVU and latest spin-off Law

& Order: Los Angeles (LOLA,

for short).

Such an early timeslot will be a challenge for Undercovers, a spy

thriller with a

relatively unknown cast. And while NBC executives are hopeful the show

is be

strong enough to get enough viewers to the set at 8 p.m., they're also

taking

no chances and will throw a lot of promotion behind it.

Mercy

and Trauma, which hung around longer than

some of NBC's 2009 entries, have been canceled. The ax has also fallen

on Heroes and Law & Order. But NBC primetime president

Angela Bromstad said

the network will talk with Heroes'

Tim Kring and Law & Order's Dick

Wolf about a appropriate send-offs for their respective programs.

The network will not launch a new hour of comedy

outside of its established laugher destination of Thursday night, as was

expected. Instead, it will shift 30 Rock

to 8:30 p.m. and give the plum post-Office

9:30p.m. slot to Outsourced. Community, one of only two

returning

scripted shows from NBC's 2009-10 season, will lead-off at 8 p.m. Parks

and Recreation will return

midseason.

30

Rock

creator and star Tina Fey will reportedly rib NBC executives about

moving her

show to an earlier time period during the network's upfront presentation

at the

New York Hilton May 17.

But Gaspin said that 30 Rock has proven itself as "a solid

performer" and besides, the

show "has been able to take advantage" of a hefty Office lead-in

for multiple seasons.

"So we had the confidence that it could move it

without losing much of its audience," he said. (Perhaps the keyword here

is

"much.")

Likewise, NBC executives are confident that Park and Recreation

can successfully

weather a hiatus.

"We've

seen that more time can actually lapse between the end of season and the

beginning of the next without damaging a show," said Gaspin. "If we're

careful

and we protect the return of Parks and Recreation, we can

continue to

build an audience."

That

strategy also allows for a steady stream of fresh comedy on Thursday, he

added.

The

network also has multiple new comedies on the bench, including Perfect

Couples and a single-camera

comedy from Paul Reiser. And Gaspin did not rule out launching another

hour of

comedy later in the season.

"We

felt that Thursday was the best place to launch new comedy and at some

point

later this season we may look at the possibility of opening up another

hour,"

he said.

Love

Bites, an hour-long romantic anthology series from Sex and the

City's Cindy Chupack, will

air Thursdays at 10 p.m. The series boasts a large cast and stitches

together

vignettes on dating, sex and marriage. NBC executives are not calling it

a

"dramedy," rather they're calling it a "one-hour comedy."

Bromstad

said she would be pleased if NBC managed "one or two breakout shows

[next

season]."

"Each

year we look at improving upon the past," she said.

Added

Gaspin, "There's a lot of measure of success in the broadest sense. I

always

look at how the industry does as a whole. And we'd like to do a little

better

than that."