Garrett Named CBS Chief Washington Correspondent

Major Garrett, CBS' chief White House correspondent, has been named chief Washington correspondent for the network.

He has been chief White House correspondent since 2012, a role he will continue while adding other big stories out of Washington, including the 2020 presidential campaign and enterprise reporting, according to CBS.

Garrett's resume includes White House correspondent for the National Journal and senior White House correspondent for Fox News as well as senior editor and congressional correspondent for U.S. News and World Report and deputy national editor for The Washington Times.