Garnett Joins Turner Sports as Special NBA Contributor

Turner Sports said that it has signed 15-time NBA all-star Kevin Garnett to be a special contributor to TNT’s basketball coverage.

Garnett, who retired after last season, will appear weekly during the season, providing insights and commentary, from a custom set.

Garnett will be joined by special guests from the worlds of entertainment and sports and give fans a colorful look at the game. Content around the segments will be distributed across multiple platforms including NBA on TNT, Turner-owned Bleacher Report and social media channels.

“I'm excited to join the Turner family,” said Garnett. “I've been a fan for a long time, so I'm thrilled that it's a reality now.”

The signing of Garnett to a multi-year agreement was made during TNT’s Inside the NBA show Thursday night.

"KG's incredible passion for the game brings a new unfiltered narrative to our coverage,” said Craig Barry, executive VP and chief content officer for Turner Sports. “This raw innovative approach will speak directly to the fans across multiple platforms."