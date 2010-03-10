Garciaparra Retires, Joins ESPN As Analyst
Fourteen-year Major League Baseball veteran Nomar
Garciaparra announced his retirement from the game Wednesday (March 10) but he
won't be going far. He will take on a
new role around the baseball diamond as an analyst for ESPN, the network
said.
Garciaparra will be seen on the network's flagship hardball
show, Baseball Tonight, and will
appear as a game analyst for select dates.
He will begin his work on ESPN later this month.
"After years of enjoying the privilege of playing this
great game wearing Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, and A's jerseys in front of truly
amazing fans, today I've decided to end my playing days," said Garciaparra in a
statement. "I've been blessed to have had a long career as a player and
feel fortunate to continue this great journey as a member of the ESPN team."
Garciaparra finished his career, at least symbolically, with
the Boston Red Sox-the team for which he played the bulk of his years and put
up his best numbers. He signed a one-day
contract with Boston
in order to retire as a member of the team.
From 1996-2004 he was the Sox's starting shortstop, winning two batting
titles, a Silver Slugger Award and the Rookie of the Year Award. After departing Boston via trade he played for the Chicago
Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He was a six-team All-Star over the course of
his playing career.
"Nomar offers the perspective of an All-Star player,
recently out of the game, with experience playing in both leagues and in
high-profile markets," said ESPN Senior Coordinating Producer Jay Levy, in a
statement. "His baseball knowledge and
ability to relate stories from his career will enhance our telecasts."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.