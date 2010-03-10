Garciaparra Retires, Joins ESPN As Analyst

Fourteen-year Major League Baseball veteran Nomar

Garciaparra announced his retirement from the game Wednesday (March 10) but he

won't be going far. He will take on a

new role around the baseball diamond as an analyst for ESPN, the network

said.

Garciaparra will be seen on the network's flagship hardball

show, Baseball Tonight, and will

appear as a game analyst for select dates.

He will begin his work on ESPN later this month.

"After years of enjoying the privilege of playing this

great game wearing Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, and A's jerseys in front of truly

amazing fans, today I've decided to end my playing days," said Garciaparra in a

statement. "I've been blessed to have had a long career as a player and

feel fortunate to continue this great journey as a member of the ESPN team."

Garciaparra finished his career, at least symbolically, with

the Boston Red Sox-the team for which he played the bulk of his years and put

up his best numbers. He signed a one-day

contract with Boston

in order to retire as a member of the team.

From 1996-2004 he was the Sox's starting shortstop, winning two batting

titles, a Silver Slugger Award and the Rookie of the Year Award. After departing Boston via trade he played for the Chicago

Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He was a six-team All-Star over the course of

his playing career.

"Nomar offers the perspective of an All-Star player,

recently out of the game, with experience playing in both leagues and in

high-profile markets," said ESPN Senior Coordinating Producer Jay Levy, in a

statement. "His baseball knowledge and

ability to relate stories from his career will enhance our telecasts."