Gannett Boss on Medical Leave

Gannett Chairman, President, and CEO Craig Dubow is on temporary medical leave following back surgery Monday. Executive VP/CFO Gracia C. Martore will serve as the company’s principal executive officer until Dubow is back to work.

Gannett did not say how long the company expects Dubow to be out of the office.



“I look forward to a full recovery,” said Dubow. “I am confident that Gracia and our strong, experienced management team will continue to execute our strategic plan while I am recovering.”