'Game of Thrones' Season Finale Hits Series High

HBO's Game of Thrones

ended its first season on a series high, drawing 3.9 million viewers to its two

airings Sunday night.

The 9 p.m. airing averaged 3 million viewers, up 37% from

the series' premiere in April. The replay at 11:15 p.m. added 876,000 viewers.

Season-to-date, Game

of Thrones has an average gross audience of 8.3 million viewers when

accounting for linear plays, DVR and HBO On Demand.

HBO renewed Game of

Thrones for a second season after its first episode.