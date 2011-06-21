'Game of Thrones' Season Finale Hits Series High
HBO's Game of Thrones
ended its first season on a series high, drawing 3.9 million viewers to its two
airings Sunday night.
The 9 p.m. airing averaged 3 million viewers, up 37% from
the series' premiere in April. The replay at 11:15 p.m. added 876,000 viewers.
Season-to-date, Game
of Thrones has an average gross audience of 8.3 million viewers when
accounting for linear plays, DVR and HBO On Demand.
HBO renewed Game of
Thrones for a second season after its first episode.
