‘Game of Thrones’ Gets IMAX Treatment

Game of Thrones will become the first TV series to get the IMAX treatment.

The HBO epic will air the final two episodes of the fourth season in IMAX theaters along with an exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season, which will air this spring.

The episodes will be digitally re-mastered into IMAX format and will be released in around 150 theaters around the country for one week from Jan. 23-29.

“The cinematic brilliance and grand scope of the series is perfect for the IMAX format,” said HBO CMO Pamela Levine. “We are always looking to provide fans with new and exciting ways to experience the show and viewing two key episodes, along with the new trailer, on such an impressive platform makes for a great event.”