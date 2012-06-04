'Game of Thrones' Finale Assumes Series High Mark
HBO's Game of Thrones
ended its second season campaign Sunday with a series-high 4.2 million viewers
at 9 p.m., up 38% over its season one finale audience.
An additional 910,000 viewers tuned in to Thrones' 11:10 p.m. replay, combining
for 5.1 million viewers for the night. Overall in season two, Game of Thrones averaged a gross
audience of 10.4 million viewers per episode across all platforms.
At 10 p.m., Veep
drew 1.2 million viewers at 10:10 p.m., its second most-watched episode of its
freshman season, and Girls hit a series
high 1.1 million viewers for its episode at 10:40 p.m.
