'Game of Thrones' Finale Assumes Series High Mark

HBO's Game of Thrones

ended its second season campaign Sunday with a series-high 4.2 million viewers

at 9 p.m., up 38% over its season one finale audience.

An additional 910,000 viewers tuned in to Thrones' 11:10 p.m. replay, combining

for 5.1 million viewers for the night. Overall in season two, Game of Thrones averaged a gross

audience of 10.4 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

At 10 p.m., Veep

drew 1.2 million viewers at 10:10 p.m., its second most-watched episode of its

freshman season, and Girls hit a series

high 1.1 million viewers for its episode at 10:40 p.m.