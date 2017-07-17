'Game Of Thrones' Draws Massive Social Media Chatter

Sunday’s return of HBO’s drama seriesGame of Thronesdrew huge social media interactions from viewers and fans across Twitter and Facebook, according to Nielsen.

The Emmy Award-winning series' seventh season premiere epsiode generated a whopping 5 million social media interactions from more than 3.1 million unique Facebook and Twitter users, according to Nielsen’s daily Social Content Ratings report.

Starz’s drama seriesPowerwas a very distant second with 318,000 interactions, followed by CBS’Big Brother, Showtime’sTwin Peaks: The Returnand FX’sThe Strain.



Go to multichannel.com for the full story.