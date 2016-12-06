‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Peter Vaughan Dead at 93

Veteran stage and screen actor Peter Vaughan has died. He was 93.

Vaughan, who made his TV debut in 1954, most recently appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones as Maester Aemon.

The England-born character actor also starred in 1970s TV series Porridge as well as films Straw Dogs and The Remains of the Day.

Peter Vaughan. I had the pleasure of drinking and laughing with you. What a joyful, brilliant and kind man. Rest In Peace

— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) December 6, 2016