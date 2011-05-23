Game Three of Bulls-Heat Nets TNT 10.9 Million Total Viewers
TNT's
telecast of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday between
the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat scored 10.9 million total viewers
and a HH rating of 6.4, making it the second most watched NBA game in
cable history.
Game one of the series on May 15 was the most watched NBA game in cable history.
Through
the first three games of the series, TNT is averaging 10.6 million
total viewers and a 6.2 HH rating. Game four is Tuesday night.
For
the entire 2011 playoffs, TNT is experiencing increases in viewership
across all key demos, including a 38% spike in the 18-49 demo (3.0).
