Game Three of Bulls-Heat Nets TNT 10.9 Million Total Viewers

TNT's

telecast of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday between

the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat scored 10.9 million total viewers

and a HH rating of 6.4, making it the second most watched NBA game in

cable history.

Game one of the series on May 15 was the most watched NBA game in cable history.

Through

the first three games of the series, TNT is averaging 10.6 million

total viewers and a 6.2 HH rating. Game four is Tuesday night.

For

the entire 2011 playoffs, TNT is experiencing increases in viewership

across all key demos, including a 38% spike in the 18-49 demo (3.0).