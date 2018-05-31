Game Show Net Buzzr Launches Live-Streaming

Game show network Buzzr is marking its third birthday by debuting live-streaming capability. Starting at midnight as May 31 turns into June 1, users can access the retro network through BuzzrPlay.com.

“Buzzr will be the only game show network available via live stream, and we can’t wait to allow even more of America to experience the very best in vintage game shows,” said Mark Deetjen, general manager of Buzzr. “Buzzr has always reached an extremely broad demographic, but this new streaming option will allow us to reach a younger, more tech-savvy audience, looking for content on the go.”

Deetjen told B&C that much of the channel’s growth has come from the younger demographic. “They crave content anywhere and everywhere, and whenever it is they want it,” he said.

Buzzr’s MVPD partners have not voiced concerns about the live stream, he said. “Everybody rises together as we get more eyeballs on the channel,” said Deetjen.

Owned by FremantleMedia North America, Buzzr launched June 1, 2015 and is broadcast to more than 70% of U.S. households. Deetjen said 90-95% of the network’s programs are Fremantle properties. Shows include Match Game, Family Feud, Card Sharks and Supermarket Sweep, which Buzzr debuted in January, and Deetjen calls “a big hit.”

Buzzr is eyeing a pair of “name-brand” game shows outside of the Fremantle collective, said the GM, and hopes to premier them later this year.

The network has “exceeded” where it aimed to be by its third birthday, said Deetjen. “We’re really, really happy about where we’re at right now,” he added.