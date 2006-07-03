Game-Show Host Murray Dies

Jan Murray, a comic who hosted several game shows in the 1950s, died on July 2 in Beverly Hills, according to published reports. He was 89 and had been suffering from heart problems, emphysema and pneumonia.



Murray hosted game shows including Dollar a Second and Treasure Hunt and went on to appear in more than 20 movies. He also appeared as a guest host on The Tonight Show anda guest star on shows including Fantasy Island, Hunter and My Two Dads.