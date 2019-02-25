‘Game Of Thrones’ Swings for Home Run With Bobbleheads

HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones is coming to an end, but not before taking some big promotional swings.

In a deal with HBO and Major League Baseball, entertainment collectible makers FOCO is producing a line of Game of Thrones bobbleheads featuring each Major League baseball team.

The first series features The Iron Throne, the Ice Dragon and the Night King.

For example, bobbleheads of baseball stars and mascots are shown sitting on the throne, holding a sword. The dreaded ice dragon is depicted with an icy team logo.

The figures cost between $45 and $60 each.

The eighth and final season of Emmy winner Game of Thrones is scheduled to begin on April 14.

“As fans of the Game of Thrones series, FOCO is thrilled to partner with HBO and MLB to launch these unique cross licensed bobbleheads,” said Matthew Katz, licensing manager at FOCO. “Fans now have the chance to bring together the Seven Kingdoms and the 30 MLB teams, and we are sure everyone will be excited to collect these special bobbleheads

The Game of Thrones MLB Bobbleheads will be available in select stores or can be pre-ordered online at FOCO.com and at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. They are expected to be delivered by the end of March.