'Game Change,' 'Homeland' Lead Winners at 2013 Golden Globes
HBO's Game Change and Showtime's Homeland were
the big winners at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,
with the two taking a combined six awards in the TV categories.
Game Change won for best miniseries or TV movie with
stars Julianne Moore and Ed Harris getting acting nods for their portrayals of
Sarah Palin and John McCain, respectively, in the 2008 election.
HBO's also Girls had a big night, winning two awards,
one for best TV series comedy and one for best actress for series
star/creator/executive producer Lena Dunham. The premium cable network topped
all networks with five Globes.
Showtime was just behind with four wins, however. The award
for best TV series drama went to Homeland, whose star Damian Lewis won for playing Sgt. Nicholas Brody in the
Showtime thriller and Claire Danes repeated for best actress in a TV series
drama. Showtime rounded out its wins with Don Cheadle getting a nod for best
actor in a TV series comedy for House of Lies.
Also taking Golden Globes were Maggie Smith, who won for
best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie for PBS' Downton
Abbey and Kevin Costner, who was recognized for the History miniseries Hatfields
& McCoys.
