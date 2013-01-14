'Game Change,' 'Homeland' Lead Winners at 2013 Golden Globes

HBO's Game Change and Showtime's Homeland were

the big winners at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,

with the two taking a combined six awards in the TV categories.

Game Change won for best miniseries or TV movie with

stars Julianne Moore and Ed Harris getting acting nods for their portrayals of

Sarah Palin and John McCain, respectively, in the 2008 election.

HBO's also Girls had a big night, winning two awards,

one for best TV series comedy and one for best actress for series

star/creator/executive producer Lena Dunham. The premium cable network topped

all networks with five Globes.

Showtime was just behind with four wins, however. The award

for best TV series drama went to Homeland, whose star Damian Lewis won for playing Sgt. Nicholas Brody in the

Showtime thriller and Claire Danes repeated for best actress in a TV series

drama. Showtime rounded out its wins with Don Cheadle getting a nod for best

actor in a TV series comedy for House of Lies.

Also taking Golden Globes were Maggie Smith, who won for

best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie for PBS' Downton

Abbey and Kevin Costner, who was recognized for the History miniseries Hatfields

& McCoys.