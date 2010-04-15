'Game' On For BET
Black Entertainment Television will play in the scripted series arena
with two original series, including new, original episodes for the
cancelled CW dramedy series The Game, the network announced
Wednesday night during its upfront presentation to advertisers in New
York.
The series, which follows the lives and relationships of
players on a fictional pro football team, was cancelled by broadcast
network CW in 2009 after three seasons. BET will bring back most of the
cast for the series, which will premiere in fourth quarter 2010,
according to Loretha Jones, president of original programming for the
African-American targeted network. BET currently airs episodes from the
first three seasons of the series.
BET will also team with
actress/singer Queen Latifah's production company Flavor Unit
Entertainment to produce a scripted comedy series, Let's Stay
Together. The series, which takes a look at relationship challenges
of five young, aspirational African-Americans, will premiere in first
quarter 2011, according to Jones.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
