'Game' On For BET

Black Entertainment Television will play in the scripted series arena

with two original series, including new, original episodes for the

cancelled CW dramedy series The Game, the network announced

Wednesday night during its upfront presentation to advertisers in New

York.

The series, which follows the lives and relationships of

players on a fictional pro football team, was cancelled by broadcast

network CW in 2009 after three seasons. BET will bring back most of the

cast for the series, which will premiere in fourth quarter 2010,

according to Loretha Jones, president of original programming for the

African-American targeted network. BET currently airs episodes from the

first three seasons of the series.

BET will also team with

actress/singer Queen Latifah's production company Flavor Unit

Entertainment to produce a scripted comedy series, Let's Stay

Together. The series, which takes a look at relationship challenges

of five young, aspirational African-Americans, will premiere in first

quarter 2011, according to Jones.

