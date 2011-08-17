Galavision to Launch Weekday Morning Show, 'Matutinto Express'

Galavisión will bow a new weekday morning show on Aug. 22.

Hosted by popular Spanish-language television personality Esteban Arce, alongside Adriana Riveramelo and José Ramón San Cristóbal, Matutino Express will present the day's breaking political, economic, sports, entertainment and weather news. Bowing at 10 a.m. (ET/PT), the three-hour show aspires to provide insightful commentary, as well as doses of humor.

Arce brings more than two decades of experience in television and radio to Univision Communications' cable network. Having begun his career on the popular show El Calabozo (The Dungeon), alongside famous radio and television host Jorge Van Rankin, he has since hosted numerous comedy, entertainment and sports programs in Mexico and the U.S., as well as international sporting events including the World Cups of 1994, 1998 and 2002, and the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.