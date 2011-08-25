GAC to Rebrand with "Living Country" Campaign Sept. 1

Great American

Country (GAC) is launching a new branding campaign, "Living Country," starting

Sept. 1, that will feature new on-air graphics and a number of new original

programming.

The new

programming, which will premiere throughout September and October, is headlined

by Day Jobs, which will follow country music stars as they return to the

jobs they had before they made it big. Before the show's premiere on Oct. 2, GAC will air a

one-hour sneak peek on Sept. 14, featuring Trace Atkins.

Tom's Wild Life, which premieres Sept.

18, will showcase Tom McMillan entertaining country music singers as they

visit his Kansas ranch. McMillan is known for being the best man at the wedding

of Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

GAC will also air

new episodes of Backstory beginning Sept. 11 and Origins on Oct.

12.

"GAC

will look a bit different, fresher, on-air, and will remain true to its country

music roots," said Ed Hardy, GAC president. "Scripps Networks Interactive is

known as an original content company, and the new original music-based

programming on GAC this fall reinforces GAC's position as the leader in country

music entertainment."

GAC has been struggling this summer, dropping 8% in total viewers and averaging 59,000 for primetime. It currently ranks 87 out of 93 ad-supported cable networks measured by Nielsen. Its main competitors, Country Music Television (CMT) and Gospel Music Channel (GMC), rank 42nd and 81st, respectively.