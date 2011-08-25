GAC to Rebrand with "Living Country" Campaign Sept. 1
Great American
Country (GAC) is launching a new branding campaign, "Living Country," starting
Sept. 1, that will feature new on-air graphics and a number of new original
programming.
The new
programming, which will premiere throughout September and October, is headlined
by Day Jobs, which will follow country music stars as they return to the
jobs they had before they made it big. Before the show's premiere on Oct. 2, GAC will air a
one-hour sneak peek on Sept. 14, featuring Trace Atkins.
Tom's Wild Life, which premieres Sept.
18, will showcase Tom McMillan entertaining country music singers as they
visit his Kansas ranch. McMillan is known for being the best man at the wedding
of Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
GAC will also air
new episodes of Backstory beginning Sept. 11 and Origins on Oct.
12.
"GAC
will look a bit different, fresher, on-air, and will remain true to its country
music roots," said Ed Hardy, GAC president. "Scripps Networks Interactive is
known as an original content company, and the new original music-based
programming on GAC this fall reinforces GAC's position as the leader in country
music entertainment."
GAC has been struggling this summer, dropping 8% in total viewers and averaging 59,000 for primetime. It currently ranks 87 out of 93 ad-supported cable networks measured by Nielsen. Its main competitors, Country Music Television (CMT) and Gospel Music Channel (GMC), rank 42nd and 81st, respectively.
