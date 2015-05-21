Gabriel Iglesias to Develop Programming for Fuse

Fuse has partnered with comedian Gabriel Iglesias to develop programming, the first being the six-episode Fluffy Breaks Even!.

The half-hour series features Iglesias and fellow comedians Martin and Rick Gutierrez on their world comedy tour. Along with stand-up performances, the series will see the three eat a high calorie meal and then attempt to “break even” the next day by burning those calories. Fluffy Breaks Even! is executive produced by Iglesias and is a coproduction with B-17 Entertainment and ArsonhouseEntertainment.

“Gabriel is the perfect example of the type of talent that is part of Fuse’s new goal of representing New Young America — the young millennial tastemakers and trendsetters who are revolutionizing today’s culture and whose influence is evident on and offline,” said Fuse president Bill Hilary. “Like our other partners, including the iconic Jennifer Lopez, Iglesias is one of the biggest and most important entertainers in America today.”

In addition to Fluffy Breaks Even!, Iglesias is executive producing three one-hour comedy specials for the network, and at least one additional series, currently in development.