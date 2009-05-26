Gabel, Bass, Miller Join Debmar-Mercury’s ‘Wendy Williams’

Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show is gearing up for its July 13 premiere in national syndication, hiring Jason Gabel and Suzanne Bass to be supervising producers and six-time Emmy winner Deb Miller to direct. All three will report to executive producer Rob Dauber.



Gabel was senior producer on Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which earned four Emmys as daytime’s outstanding talk show during his tenure. He also has served as associate producer on Warner Bros.’ Rosie O’Donnell and producer on the studio’s Caroline Rhea.



Bass was coordinating producer on NBC Universal’s Emmy-winning Martha Stewart for the past four seasons. She’s also worked on Rosie and Warner Bros.’ Extra.



Miller returns to Wendy Williams after directing last summer’s six-week trial. Most recently, she worked with Bass on Martha, and has directed Rosie and Fashionably Late with Stacy London.



Other hires include Deirdre Dod and James Avenell as talent bookers and executives. Both have worked on Rosie, Martha and David Letterman. Liza Persky was named producer and Tristan Zimmerman web producer.



Returning to the show are producers Joelle Dawson-Calia, Lorraine Haughton and Alia Zamel, all of whom worked on last summer’s test run.