G4’s Hopkins to Head Gaming League

Dale Hopkins, formerly chief operating officer of the gaming-themed G4 cable network, was named CEO and commissioner of the Championship Gaming Series.

Andy Reif stepped down as head of the video-game league, which is backed by DirecTV.

CGS completed its season late last month, with the Birmingham Salvo topping the San Francisco Optx in the World Final Championship. The league pays gamers to compete for various regional teams around the world.

CGS thanked Reif, formerly COO of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, “for his dedication and hard work in launching the company.”