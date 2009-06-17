G4 Throws Down 95-Episode ‘Ninja Warrior’ Marathon

Japanese competition series Ninja Warrior is airing as a three-day marathon on G4 starting June 19. Fans of the show will be treated to all 95 episodes back-to-back leading up to the all-new Ninja Fest 4 competition on June 21.



Ninja Fest 4 features the new American Ninja Challenge winner and past U.S. champions and Japanese All-Stars. The marathon begins at 9:30 a.m. on the 19th and ends at 5:30 p.m. on the 21st, when the start of the five-and-a-half hour Ninja Fest 4 kicks off.



The festival leads off with American Ninja Challenge 4, a one-hour special that introduces David Campbell, this year’s American Ninja Challenge winner who is preparing for his first trip to Japan. The first female challenge winner, Lucy Romberg, is also appearing. During Ninja Fest 4, G4 will also premiere five new episodes of Ninja Warrior that will feature a bevy of new challenges. At 10 p.m., the night closes out with an hour-long wrap up special and interviews.