G4 Shows Added to Xbox Live Marketplace

G4, the Comcast-owned cable network geared toward young, tech-savvy men, is making some of its programming available on Microsoft’s Xbox Live Marketplace, the network announced Tuesday.

Programming available immediately includes snowboarder show The Block, a sneak-preview episode from season two of animated series Code Monkeysand weekly strip Attack of the Show!. The network will create a special weekly version of Attack of the Show! comprised of various pieces from that week’s episodes.

Considering that video games are a hot topic on the network, G4 said it was only natural that it make episodes available for download from video game consoles.

"G4 is a natural fit to be part of the Xbox Live community. Our young, male audience spends more time interfacing with technology than any other network," G4 president Neal Tiles said in announcing the deal. "This partnership underscores G4's commitment to bringing relevant and authentic content to young guys in more ways than ever before."