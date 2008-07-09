G4 Sets E3 Coverage

Comcast-owned G4 is prepping its coverage of E3, the annual video-game trade show.

G4 will have 17 hours of coverage on the network during the event, the big three press conferences: Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

The network is sending out the hosts of two of its signature programs, Attack of the Show! and X-Play, to report live from E3.

An E3 preshow will air July 14, leading into coverage of the Microsoft press conference. A two-hour special report from the floor will be presented that evening.

On July 15, 16 and 17, the network will cover the Sony and Nintendo press conferences, with special coverage beginning at 6 p.m. (EST).

The coverage will conclude with X-Play’s Best of E3 Awards July 18, where X-Play hosts Morgan Webb and Adam Sessler, along with ATOS host Kevin Pereira, hand out awards for best in show and in a number of other categories.

G4 is also offering coverage online and in podcast form. Breaking news, trailers, interviews and demos will be available on a dedicated E3 page, as well as special E3 editions of its Web series.