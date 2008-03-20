G4 Picks Up Season Two of The Block
By Alex Weprin
G4 picked up a second season of The Block, a reality show that follows the daily goings on at the show’s namesake hotel.
The Block hotels are owned by and marketed toward snowboarders.
For the second season, the show will take place at The Block’s Big Bear, Calif., outpost. The season will kick off with staff training in early winter and will take place over the course of the peak snowboarding season, when the hotel is at its busiest.
Season two of The Block will premiere April 20 on G4.
