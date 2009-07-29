G4 Orders American ‘Ninja Warrior' Spinoff

G4 has ordered a spinoff

of its cult favorite Japanese import Ninja Warrior. The series, American

Ninja Warrior, will chronicle the search to find10 American competitors to

send to Japan

and tackle the original series' obstacle course. The challenger who completes

all four stages the fastest will be crowned the American Ninja Warrior.





G4 has tapped veteran reality producer Craig Piligian (American Chopper,

Dirty Jobs, The Ultimate Fighter) to helm the series, which will premiere

in fall 2009.





Ninja Warrior, with its over the top obstacles and English subtitles,

became the cornerstone of the network's "Duty Free TV" global

programming block, which features series that appeal to young guys from all

over the world. Since 2007 it has also held tryouts in the form of the

"American Ninja Challenge" to send the best American athletes to Japan to

compete in the competition. The new series effectively expands on that concept.





The show has been on the air in Japan

since 1997, which gave G4 a large library to work with right from the start.

Ninja Warrior's popularity has directly led to shows such as ABC's Wipeout,

which feature a similar concept of contestants running through an over the top

obstacle course.