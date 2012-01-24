G4, NBC Again Partner to Air 'American Ninja Warrior'
Following NBC's special broadcast of G4's American Ninja Warrior last year, the
networks announced they will partner again to air the obstacle-course
competition series' fourth season.
G4 will air the preliminary rounds, while
NBC will air the preliminary finals and grand finale.
Additionally, the networks collaborated with the series' original
Japanese broadcaster, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), to bring the course and
its designs to the U.S. for the first time.
"This season we are so determined to find the American
Ninja Warrior that we are making it easier than ever for the best athletes in
the country to compete against the brutal physical and mental challenges that
have made American Ninja Warrior such
a phenomenal TV hit," said Arthur Smith, founder and CEO, A. Smith & Co. "Even better, for the first time ever, we're moving the most infamous
obstacle course of all-time, Mount Midoriyama, to U.S. soil."
The third season of American
Ninja Warrior broke records for G4, giving the network its most-watched
telecast among men 18-34 and men 18-49. NBC's special airing of the third
season finale earned almost 4 million total viewers and won the 10 p.m. timeslot
in the A18-49 demo.
A. Smith & Co. return to produce the new season, with
founder Smith and Kent Weed executive producing.
