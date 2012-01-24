G4, NBC Again Partner to Air 'American Ninja Warrior'

Following NBC's special broadcast of G4's American Ninja Warrior last year, the

networks announced they will partner again to air the obstacle-course

competition series' fourth season.

G4 will air the preliminary rounds, while

NBC will air the preliminary finals and grand finale.

Additionally, the networks collaborated with the series' original

Japanese broadcaster, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), to bring the course and

its designs to the U.S. for the first time.

"This season we are so determined to find the American

Ninja Warrior that we are making it easier than ever for the best athletes in

the country to compete against the brutal physical and mental challenges that

have made American Ninja Warrior such

a phenomenal TV hit," said Arthur Smith, founder and CEO, A. Smith & Co. "Even better, for the first time ever, we're moving the most infamous

obstacle course of all-time, Mount Midoriyama, to U.S. soil."

The third season of American

Ninja Warrior broke records for G4, giving the network its most-watched

telecast among men 18-34 and men 18-49. NBC's special airing of the third

season finale earned almost 4 million total viewers and won the 10 p.m. timeslot

in the A18-49 demo.

A. Smith & Co. return to produce the new season, with

founder Smith and Kent Weed executive producing.