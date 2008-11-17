G4 Exploring Underground Fight Clubs

Comcast-owned G4 ordered a new special exploring the world of underground fight clubs.

G4 Investigates: Tech Fight Clubs takes viewers into the world of real-life fight clubs in tech-haven Silicon Valley, Calif.



Premiering Saturday, Dec. 13, the special highlights real fight clubs where grown men meet and engage in physical battles until one submits or gets knocked out.



Two different fight clubs are highlighted in this special, bringing together investigative journalism and reality news to the gamer, tech and online crowds the network targets.