G4 To Debut South Korean Monster Movie
By Mariel Bird
G4 will air Bong Joon Ho’s record-breaking monster movie The Host this Halloween
Comcast Entertainment Group’s male-oriented gaming, technology, and animation network, G4, is set to run The Host in its U.S. television broadcast premiere this Halloween.
The Host premiered in Cannes and has been featured at the Toronto, Tokyo and New York film festivals.
Labelled a “seriously scary freakout” by the New York Times, The Host earned record-breaking box-office sales in South Korea to become one of the republic’s most successful films of all time.
The film will air Friday, October 31 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on G4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.