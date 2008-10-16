G4 To Debut South Korean Monster Movie

G4 will air Bong Joon Ho’s record-breaking monster movie The Host this Halloween

Comcast Entertainment Group’s male-oriented gaming, technology, and animation network, G4, is set to run The Host in its U.S. television broadcast premiere this Halloween.

The Host premiered in Cannes and has been featured at the Toronto, Tokyo and New York film festivals.

Labelled a “seriously scary freakout” by the New York Times, The Host earned record-breaking box-office sales in South Korea to become one of the republic’s most successful films of all time.

The film will air Friday, October 31 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on G4.