G4 Cancels 'Attack of the Show,' 'X-Play'
Two of G4's long-running series, Attack of the Show! and X-Play
will end production at the end of 2012 as the gaming network preps for a
rebrand in early 2013.
The NBCUniversal-owned cable network is planning two-month
farewells for the defining series, which produced 1,700 and 1,300 episodes,
respectively, and will continue to air original episodes through the end of the
year.
Attack of the Show
and X-Play will look back at
memorable moments with a rotating lineup of guest co-hosts like John Barrowman,
Michael Ian Black, Josh Myers, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel and Horatio Sanz joining
AOTS hosts Candace Bailey and Sara Underwood and X-Play hosts Morgan Webb and
Blair Herter.
"Attack of the Show! and X-Play have been
important for G4, and we want to acknowledge the creative people who have
helped inspire and showcase the phenomenon of gamer culture," said G4 Media general manager Adam Stotsky. "With more than 3,000 episodes aired between
them, we have more than enough great material to honor these innovators and
their amazing contributions as we bring both shows to a close."
The news comes as G4 is reportedly planning a makeover in
2013 that could see it move beyond its gaming roots to a more upscale male
target audience.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.