G4 Cancels 'Attack of the Show,' 'X-Play'

Two of G4's long-running series, Attack of the Show! and X-Play

will end production at the end of 2012 as the gaming network preps for a

rebrand in early 2013.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network is planning two-month

farewells for the defining series, which produced 1,700 and 1,300 episodes,

respectively, and will continue to air original episodes through the end of the

year.

Attack of the Show

and X-Play will look back at

memorable moments with a rotating lineup of guest co-hosts like John Barrowman,

Michael Ian Black, Josh Myers, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel and Horatio Sanz joining

AOTS hosts Candace Bailey and Sara Underwood and X-Play hosts Morgan Webb and

Blair Herter.

"Attack of the Show! and X-Play have been

important for G4, and we want to acknowledge the creative people who have

helped inspire and showcase the phenomenon of gamer culture," said G4 Media general manager Adam Stotsky. "With more than 3,000 episodes aired between

them, we have more than enough great material to honor these innovators and

their amazing contributions as we bring both shows to a close."

The news comes as G4 is reportedly planning a makeover in

2013 that could see it move beyond its gaming roots to a more upscale male

target audience.