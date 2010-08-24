G4 Announces New Series ‘Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan'

G4 will bring the

high-stakes drama of The Hurt Locker

to life in its new series, Bomb Patrol:

Afghanistan, which will follow a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal

(EOD) platoon in combat overseas, the network announced Tuesday. The series

will premiere in spring 2011.

Viewers will watch the EOD

team go from training sessions in San Diego to deployment in Afghanistan, where

embedded camera crews will capture the team's daily missions to disarm roadside

bombs.

"There is simply no

way to comprehend the incredible amount of pressure and split-second decision

making these individuals must undertake in the worst possible physical

conditions without riding along with them as our cameras will do," said

Neal Tiles, president of G4, in a statement. "This is a rare

opportunity to showcase the work of the courageous men and women on the front

lines, and share with our viewers all the real-life drama, teamwork, danger and

triumph that goes along with this specialized job. G4 viewers will see

these real-life heroes putting their lives on the line as they go through what,

for them, is just another day at the office."