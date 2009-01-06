G4 Acquires Australia’s 'Chasers War On Everything'

Comcast owned G4 has acquired the U.S. rights to Australian sketch comedy series The Chaser’s War on Everything.



Comedy group The Chaser is behind the series, which has made its mark stateside in the form of a number of videos that have gone viral online. Among the most popular clips are an attempt to get a literal Trojan horse into sensitive areas (video below) and driving past multiple security checkpoints to George Bush’s hotel with a member dressed as Osama Bin Laden. There is also a recurring segment featuring castmate Charles Firth as he travels the U.S., annoying and badgering everyone from corporate executives to Hillary Clinton.



"The Chaser's War on Everything embodies the kind of daring and irreverent attitude that our viewers appreciate," said Neal Tiles, President, G4, in a statement. "Online buzz for The Chaser is already huge thanks to viral videos, which are extremely important to the G4 audience. We're excited to bring their wild pranks and outrageous sense of humor to US television for the first time."

The Chaser’s War on Everything premieres on G4 Jan. 26.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs3SfNANtig[/embed]