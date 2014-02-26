FYI Sets July 7 Launch Date, Slates Six Original Series

Cable network FYI announced Wednesday a July 7 launch date and a first slate of original series. Owned by A+E Networks, the new lifestyle channel is launching in place of Bio.

Among the network’s six new series, all unscripted, are three food shows—The Epic Meal Show, produced by The Collective and Nexttime Productions and executive produced for FYI by Gena McCarthy, Liz Fine and Audra Smith; The Feed, executive produced for FYI by McCarthy and Lauren Wohl, with Ross Jacobson and Troy Searer executive producing for Giants Pirates, and Gail Simmons and Marcus Samuelsson also serving as executive producers; and World Food Championships, executive produced for FYI by McCarthy and Toby Faulkner, and executive produced by Dan Adler, Jennifer O’Connell, Larry Hochberg and Matt Sharp for Sharp Entertainment.

Other series include home shows Tiny House Nation (executive produced for FYI by McCarthy and Faulkner, and executive produced for Loud TV by Brent Montgomery, Nick Rigg and Shawn Witt) and Renovation Row (executive produced for FYI by McCarthy, James Bolosh and Faulkner, and executive produced for Jane Street Entertainment by Donna MacLetchie and Linda Leeare). Makeover series B.O.R.N. to Style is executive produced for FYI by McCarthy, Fine and Wohl, and executive produced for Left/Right by Banks Tarver, Dean Slotar, Ken Druckerman and Tracey Kemble.