FYI Renews 'Tiny House Nation'

FYI doubled down on the small-space realty trend, renewing Tiny House Nation for its second season and picking up new series Tiny House Hunting.

John Weisbarth and renovation expert Zack Giffin host Tiny House Nation. The docuseries follows the two as they explore and create mini-homes across America all no larger than 500 square feet.

The freshman show is up 37% in total viewers compared to last year's time slot, Wednesdays at 10 p.m., before BIO channel rebranded into FYI.

Tiny House Hunting will follow couples looking for a micro-abode of their own. Each family will see three houses and then choose which one to move into.

“FYI opened viewers’ eyes to the cultural phenomenon of dramatically downsizing with Tiny House Nation and we’ll delve deeper into that process with Tiny House Hunting,” said Gena McCarthy, SVP of programming and development for the network.

Both shows are produced by FYI and Loud TV and will have 13-episodes for their upcoming seasons.