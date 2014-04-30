FYI Greenlights ‘Midnight Feast’

FYI greenlit six episodes of competition series Midnight Feast and ordered two hour-long pilots, Say It to My Face and Reverse Course. Production begins immediately.

Set in New York’s Chelsea Market, Midnight Feast features three chefs allowed to use any ingredient found in the market. The winner receives a cash prize, while the losers pay the tab. Chef and restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn will host.

Hosted by Daniel Holzman and Michael Chernow, Say It to My Face puts chefs and online critics face-to-face. Holzman and Chernow remake the chefs’ restaurants to change the critics mind.

Reverse Course follows chef and restaurateur Sam Talbot as he takes viewers from finished meal and back through the stages of cooking, preparation and inspiration.

Midnight Feast is produced for FYI by Nerd TV. Jago Lee, John Farrar and Bob Kirsh are executive producers for Nerd TV. Gena McCarthy and Lauren Wohl executive produce for FYI.

Say It to My Face is produced by Pie Town Productions, with Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson and Blake Levin executive producing. Gena McCarthy and Toby Faulkner will executive produce for FYI.

Reverse Course is produced by Stick Figure Studios. Steven Cantor, Jon Housman and Bill Pruitt executive produce for Stick Figure. Gena McCarthy, Liz Fine and Audra Smith executive produce for FYI.