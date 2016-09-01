FYI Greenlights Culinary Competition Series ‘Man vs Master’

FYI has greenlit the culinary competition series Man vs Master, with a run of 13 hour-long episodes premiering in 2017. The show will see unknown chefs compete for an apprenticeship with a world-renowned chef, but they’ll have to beat the master chef in a “face-off” first. A rotating roster of masters, including Elizabeth Falkner, Jonathan Waxman and Rick Bayless, will be featured in each episode.

Chef Richard Blais hosts the show.

“Man vs Master will showcase rising chefs, alongside prolific executive chefs in this unique and entertaining competition format,” said Gena McCarthy, executive VP of programming and development at FYI. “If the aspiring chef can beat the master, they will win an incredible, career-altering culinary apprenticeship.”

Man vs Master is produced for FYI by Kinetic Content. Executive producers for Kinetic are Chris Coelen, Katie Griffin and Molly O'Rouke. Executive producers for FYI are McCarthy and Jordan Harman.

Lifestyle cable channel FYI is a division of A+E Networks, a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.