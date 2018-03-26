FXX Pulls Out of Glovers’ ‘Deadpool’ Project

A Deadpool TV series with Donald and Stephen Glover attached as showrunners is not going forward at FXX. The animated adult action-comedy had been announced in May, with Marvel Television on board to produce, along with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios.

FXX had ordered ten episodes.

FX cited “creative differences” in the split.

Both Glovers work on FX comedy Atlanta, which won a Golden Globe earlier this year for best comedy. Donald is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Atlanta.

Marvel and FX remain committed to Legion, which returns April 3.