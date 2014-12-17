FXX Picks Up Late-Night ADHD Animation Block

Fox’s defunct late-night animation block is migrating to cable cousin FXX. The move follows the launch of The Simpsons in syndication on the network and FX Networks’ digital platforms in August.

“Based on the successful launch of The Simpsons on FXX, this is the perfect time to expand our animation offerings and make FXX the afterhours destination for animated shorts and series,” said Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy and COO, FX Networks.

In April Fox decided to pull its Animation Domination HD package from late Saturday nights following complaints from affiliates, who fielded calls from viewers concerned that the content of the late-night animated comedies was too racy. At the time Fox said that the ADHD programming would continue to live on digital platforms.

The animation block, featuring new epsiodes of Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and Stone Quackers, will preview at midnight Jan. 1 following a marathon of The Simpsons, then premiere in earnest Jan. 22.