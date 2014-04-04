FXX Orders Tracy Morgan Comedy, Renews ‘It’s Always Sunny'

FXX has given a straight-to-series order to an untitled half-hour comedy starring Tracy Morgan. The series is part of a new three-year overall production deal announced Friday between FX Productions and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton’s RCG Productions.

FXX also announced Friday that it has ordered two more seasons of It’s Always Sunny—extending the series to 12 seasons and potentially making it the longest-running live-action comedy in cable history. The 10th season of It’s Always Sunny and the new untitled Morgan project are scheduled to premiere together in January, 2015.

The Morgan project is created by McElhenney, Day, Howerton and Luvh Rakhe.

“Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton are three of the most talented comedy writers and producers in our business, not to mention very gifted actors,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “This deal is a testament to their skill, intelligence and work ethic, which combined to earn them one of the best overall deals in TV. Not bad for three guys who shot a pilot ten years ago for $200 and a few pizzas.”

In addition to the Morgan project and the two additional seasons of It’s Always Sunny, the RCG deal includes a comedy pilot order yet to be announced; a script order for Harder, by writers Scott Marder and Glenn Howerton; a script order for We’re Good, Thanks, by writers Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani and Day, with Ellis and Pebdani set to star; and a script order for Blow Up Dolls, starring and written by Sarah Solemani.