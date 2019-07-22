FXX Orders More ‘Archer’

FXX has renewed animated comedy series Archer for season 11. The new season begins in 2020. FXX broke the news at Comic-Con in San Diego.

“We are incredibly excited for our eleventh season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” said executive producer Casey Willis.

Archer follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. A vital question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as hard-drinking Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Archer’s co-captain and ex-wife, Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother Malory, Judy Greer as fighter pilot Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as first mate Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as courtesan Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as synthetic human Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.