FXX to Launch New Seasons of 'Sunny,' 'The League,' 'Kamau Bell' in September
New basic channel FXX will launch new seasons of off-FX
comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League and Totally
Biased With W. Kamau Bell on Sept. 4, network officials said.
FXX, which will officially launch Sept. 2 with 72 million
homes, will premiere the ninth season of It's Always Sunny in
Philadelphia at 10 p.m., the fifth season of the fantasy
football-themed sitcom The League at 10:30 p.m., and late-night talk show Totally
Biased with W. Kamau Bell at 11 p.m., said network officials.
FXX, which will look to target adults 18-34 with
mostly comedy fare, is also developing other new original fare
including pilots The Comedians starring veteran comedian Billy
Crystal; How and Why, about a man who can figure out how a nuclear reactor
works but is clueless about life; and the animated Chozen, which follows
a white rapper recently released from prison looking for redemption.
