FXX to Launch New Seasons of 'Sunny,' 'The League,' 'Kamau Bell' in September

New basic channel FXX will launch new seasons of off-FX

comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League and Totally

Biased With W. Kamau Bell on Sept. 4, network officials said.

FXX, which will officially launch Sept. 2 with 72 million

homes, will premiere the ninth season of It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia at 10 p.m., the fifth season of the fantasy

football-themed sitcom The League at 10:30 p.m., and late-night talk show Totally

Biased with W. Kamau Bell at 11 p.m., said network officials.

FXX, which will look to target adults 18-34 with

mostly comedy fare, is also developing other new original fare

including pilots The Comedians starring veteran comedian Billy

Crystal; How and Why, about a man who can figure out how a nuclear reactor

works but is clueless about life; and the animated Chozen, which follows

a white rapper recently released from prison looking for redemption.