FXX Gives ‘Man Seeking Woman’ Season Three

Man Seeking Woman has been renewed for a third season on FXX, according to Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. The comedy was created by Simon Rich and stars Jay Baruchel; the 10-episode third season will debut in early 2017.

Man Seeking Woman is produced by FX Productions. Rich is executive producer/showrunner. Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer, Ian Maxtone-Graham and Lorne Michaels are executive producers too.

“Man Seeking Woman had another great season this year and continues to offer one of the smartest and funniest takes on dating and relationships on TV today,” Grad said. “We are excited to move forward on a third season with Simon, Jonathan, Andrew, Ian and Lorne, and thank Jay, Eric [Andre, co-star] and Britt [Lower, co-star] for keeping the show so enjoyable.”

The show finished its second season with total viewers up 2% to 399,000 in live-plus-seven ratings. Based on Rich’s book The Last Girlfriend on Earth, it follows “Josh” as he works through the “life-and-death stakes of dating,” says FXX.