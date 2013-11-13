FXX Cancels 'Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell'

FX has canceled Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell, which had been airing on sister network FXX this fall.

The latenight series executive produced by Chris Rock debuted August 2012 on FX, before moving to FXX this fall. It's the second late-night talker to be canned by the network, having canceled Brand X With Russell Brand in June.

Totally Biased's final original will air Thursday night, with a best-of show on Sunday.

Gawker's Defamer was the first to report the news.