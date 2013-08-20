FXX to Bow on Sept. 2 With 72 Million Subscribers

Just two days after Fox Sports 1 bowed in a cable-record 90 million homes, Fox officials announced that FXX will launch to 72 million subscribers on Sept. 2.

The service, which will initially have a comedic bent with original and acquired series and theatricals, has secured distribution on every major provider, according to Fox Networks president Mike Hopkins.

At that level, FXX -- which will premiere with a 34-episode marathon of Parks & Recreation and showcase the ninth and fifth season premieres of original series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The League in the 10 p.m. hour on Sept. 4 -- would have almost 20 million more homes than channel position predecessor, Fox Soccer Channel. According to Nielsen universe estimates for August, Fox Soccer had 52.98 million subscribers.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.